25 YEARS AGO: Chad Moser wins singles, doubles titles in Metro Tennis Tournament

5 years ago (2016): Nolan Meadows went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Normal CornBelters to their sixth straight win, an 11-5 drubbing of the Joliet Slammers at Silver Cross Field in Joliet. Charlie Gillies (4-1) earned the win with 6⅓ innings of work, giving up two earned runs.

15 years ago (2006): Joe Totten and Janelle Knight defeated Chad Fisher and Christa Gilmore in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, for the open mixed doubles title on the first day of the Sud’s Metro Tennis Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Defending champion Chad Moser drilled Matt Reynolds, 6-0, 6-0, for the Metro Tennis Tournament men’s open title and then the two teamed up to turn back a strong father-and-son combo of Emil and Brian Verban, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, in their doubles semifinal.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington Country Club golfer Bill Cvengros, working this summer in Chicago, fired a 1-over-par 71 and is two strokes off the pace after the first round of the 41st Annual State Amateur Golf Championship at Kankakee Country Club.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

