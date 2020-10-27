25 YEARS AGO: Chad Schulz, U High come back to post Class 3A football playoff victory

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Kyleigh Block was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s Offensive Player of the Week for volleyball. Block, a Deer Creek-Mackinaw graduate, earned the honor for the second time this month.

15 years ago (2005): Brittany Smith had 16 service points and notched 11 kills to lead the Deer Creek-Mackinaw volleyball team to a hard-fought 25-13, 23-25, 25-19 win over Central Catholic in the title match of the Ridgeview Class A Regional at Colfax.

25 years ago (1995): University High rallied from a 20-6 deficit to beat Clifton Central, 22-20, in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs. U High running back Chad Schulz rushed 22 times for 123 yards, one touchdown and one two-point conversion.

50 years ago (1970): With a sprint to the finish line, Bob Trefzger of Bloomington High School won the title of the University High School District Cross Country meet. The Purple Raiders lost the team title and advanced to the Sectional, with U-High also qualifying with a second-place team finish.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

