25 YEARS AGO: Chris Simich lifts Illinois Wesleyan past Hanover in Midwest Regional

5 years ago (2016): Matt Chastain, LeRoy’s 6-foot-6 senior who can do it all, did it all and more at the Ridgeview Class 1A Sectional with a show-stopping 38 points to propel the Panthers to a 61-47 semifinal victory over No. 9-ranked Arcola.

15 years ago (2006): Katie Geisler had 34 points and 18 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Lincoln Christian College women’s basketball team, which lost 88-72 to Kentucky Christian in the National Christian College Athletic Association National Tournament at Lakeland, Fla.

25 years ago (1996): Chris Simich hoisted the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team on his broad shoulders and carried the Titans to an electrifying 73-67 victory over Hanover College in a Midwest Region game of the NCAA Division III Tournament. Simich scored 11 of his 25 points in the final 5:55 of the game.

50 years ago (1971): Powerful University High School came away from a cold shooting night with enough guns to blast El Paso, 74-52, during opening-round action of the Bloomington Regional Basketball Tournament. U-High, the eighth-ranked team in the state, was led in scoring by Joel Oberman with 21.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

