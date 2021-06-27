25 YEARS AGO: Christa Williams lifts Team USA past Bloomington Lady Hearts

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State senior center Mark Spelman and former Redbird CJ Irvin were among 23 Missouri Valley Football Conference players to earn the President’s Council Academic Excellence Award. The award is the top academic honor for an MVFC player, requiring a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average.

15 years ago (2006): University High junior Eric Meier of Normal shot a second straight par 72 for a 144 total to win the American Junior Golf Association portion of the Country Youth Classic 16-17 age division at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): A game-opening single by Cheryl Forgason was the only hit the Bloomington Lady Hearts could muster against teenage sensation Christa Williams in an 11-0 Team USA softball victory before a sellout crowd of 3,000 at O’Neil Park. Team USA also beat the Pekin Lettes, 15-0.

50 years ago (1971): Bill Duncan hurled Danvers to twin wins against McLean to keep his team only one game behind leader Armington in Corn Valley League action. Duncan improved his record to 4-1 as he gave up only six hits in 14 innings for 6-3 and 6-2 triumphs at home.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

