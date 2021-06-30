25 YEARS AGO: D.A. Weibing wins Greater Hartford Open by four strokes

5 years ago (2016): Jesus Solorzano’s walkoff single to center field to drive in Matthew Chavarria gave the Normal CornBelters a 4-3 victory over Traverse City in Frontier League action before a Corn Crib crowd of 2,603.

15 years ago (2006): Adam Dauksas and Keelan Amelianovich agreed to contracts to play professional basketball in Lliria, Spain. They were two of three captains on an Illinois Wesleyan team that finished 25-7 and third in the NCAA Division III Tournament in March.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State graduate D.A. Weibring shot a final-round 67 to win the Greater Hartford Open by four shots over Tom Kite. It was Weibring’s fifth title on the PGA Tour and his first since his career was abruptly interrupted by a diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy earlier this year.

50 years ago (1971): Bob Milligan, the soft-spoken 15-year-old kid brother of Mike Milligan, fired his second straight one-under-par 69 and won the Bloomington-Normal Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

