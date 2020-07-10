25 YEARS AGO: D.A. Weibring brings Justin Leonard to Crestwicke for ISU fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Four hits from Austin Galindo helped the BNBA Gold baseball team win twice to improve to 3-0 in the University of Michigan Invitational at Manchester, Mich. Jacob Gilhaus and Mike Shepard both posted wins on the mound for the Gold.

15 years ago (2005): Justin Free won the Twin City Open men’s singles championship by defeating Sean Bush, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. The tennis match was originally scheduled to be played at Illinois Wesleyan but was relocated to Danville because both players live in that city.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State graduate D.A. Weibring was at Bloomington’s Crestwicke Country Club for the 16th Weibring Redbird Golf Classic to benefit ISU men’s and women’s golf teams. Joining the host was another PGA Tour member, Justin Leonard.

50 years ago (1970): Gary DeVary’s double with the bases loaded keyed Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis American Legion baseball team to a 10-2 victory over Travelers Protective Assn. in Denver, Colo. Steve Mardis drove in two runs with two hits, including his third triple in as many games on the Western trip.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

