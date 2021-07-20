25 YEARS AGO: David Lucas hits four homers for Bloomington Bobcats in sweep

5 years ago (2016): Recent University of Illinois graduate Alex Burge, a Bloomington High School product, has been named a Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The honor is the second time Burge has been so recognized.
15 years ago (2006): Matt Bova of Bloomington fired a 67 at Brookhill Golf Course in Rantoul to earn medalist honors in a qualifying tournament for the Illinois State Amateur Championship. Normal’s Ryan Miller also qualified with a 70.
25 years ago (1996): David Lucas hit four home runs as the Bloomington Bobcats swept a Collegiate Summer Association baseball doubleheader with 10-2 and 11-3 wins over Rochester. Lucas had one solo shot with a trio of three-run blasts.
50 years ago (1971): Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post 56 American Legion varsity baseball team stranded 14 baserunners and still buried Gibson City, 19-9, in the American Legion 17th District Tournament. Mark Laesch was Bloomington’s biggest gun with three hits and two runs batted in.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.