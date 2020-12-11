 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Debbie Dicken scores 22, paces Bloomington girls past Morton
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Debbie Dicken scores 22, paces Bloomington girls past Morton

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Blake Dehn’s 17 points helped Olympia High School recover from a three-point halftime deficit to turn back Pontiac, 50-45, in a Corn Belt Conference basketball game at Stanford. Justin Slager added 12 points for the Spartans. Trevor Fox scored a game-high 19 points to lead Pontiac.

15 years ago (2005): Brandon Alexander and Kyle Jacobs each scored 12 points and Sheldon Evans added 10 to help Lincoln College to a 58-55 basketball victory over St. Louis-Meramec.

25 years ago (1995): Debbie Dicken followed up her school-record 35 points against Decatur Eisenhower with 22 more as Bloomington overcame a sluggish first half to defeat Morton, 57-49, in girls basketball.

50 years ago (1970): Curt Meiner and Clint Nord unveiled a rugged display of strong rebounding and scoring to boost Octavia High School past Saybrook-Arrowsmith, 73-46, in a vital Sangamon Valley Conference basketball game. Meiner and Nord combined for 28 rebounds and 43 points as the Rockets remained undefeated in conference play.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

