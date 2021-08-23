25 YEARS AGO: Defending NCAA champion Nebraska tops Illinois State in volleyball

5 years ago (2016): Bri Bush totaled six kills and seven digs to lead the Bloomington High School volleyball team to a season-opening 25-18, 25-20 victory over Champaign St. Thomas More. Corinna Jones had 10 assists for the Purple Raiders with Grace Sanders registering nine service points.

15 years ago (2006): Charlie Thomas of Normal won the senior district title at Flint, Mich., to earn a spot in the REMAX World Long Drive Championship at Mesquite, Nev. Thomas drove the golf ball 337, 338 and 344 yards while winning three district rounds.

25 years ago (1996): Kristin Kueltzo drove a kill through the defense for the first game point and Illinois State celebrated as if they had won a national championship. But Nebraska slowly displayed why it actually won last year’s NCAA title in a season-opening 12-15, 15-11, 15-3, 17-15 victory over the Redbirds in the NACWAA Classic at Redbird Arena.

50 years ago (1971): After being knocked into the loser’s bracket by a 20-16 loss to Lexington, the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees came back with 18-3 and 12-9 victories over Lexington to claim the East Region Jaycee Kittenball title at Ash Park. Tip Cornell pitched both victories to send Bloomington to the 10-team state 16-inch softball tourney at Knoxville.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.