25 YEARS AGO: Don Tanney replacing Hal Chiodo as Lexington football coach

5 years ago (2015): Central Catholic High School outfielder John Rave has been named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star team. Rave, an Illinois State recruit, was an all-Corn Belt Conference first-team honoree in both baseball and basketball during his junior season.

15 years ago (2005): After pitching five scoreless innings before lightning suspended action, Normal West pitcher Andrea Eaton came back two days later to hurl four more shutout innings and the Intercity gained a 1-0 nine-inning victory over the Area in the 12th annual Pantagraph All-Star Softball Game.

25 years ago (1995): Lexington High School named Dunlap’s Don Tanney as its head football coach. Tanney fills the vacancy left by Hal Chiodo, who earlier resigned to take the head coaching job at Morton.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington Bearcats Women’s softball team takes on the Pekin Lettes at O’Neil Park tonight. Managed by Chuck McCord, who is Amateur Softball Association Commissioner of Illinois, the Lettes have never had a losing season and are 14-2 this year.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

