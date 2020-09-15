25 YEARS AGO: Doug Gschwendtner carries Pontiac past U High, into Corn Belt lead

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Lexi Varga recorded a career-high 16 kills as the Illinois State volleyball team extended its winning streak to eight matches with a tight four-set win over Illinois-Chicago. Ashley Rosch added 15 kills while Jaelyn Keen contributed 11 kills and a season high seven blocks.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community scored a 26-24, 25-20 victory over Mount Pulaski in a volleyball matchup of two state tournament teams from a year ago. Lauren Montague paced NCHS with eight kills. Alyssa Trimpe added five kills and eight service points.

25 years ago (1995): Doug Gschwendtner’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Pat Vance in the second quarter stood up as Pontiac gained a 7-0 football victory over University High and took over first place in the Corn Belt Conference.

50 years ago (1970): Former San Jose High School basketball star Ron Eeten, the big one that got away when he decided to attend Texas A&M University, has returned and enrolled at Illinois State University. The 6-foot 5-inch Eeten played regularly on the Aggie’ freshman team and set a record by making 38 straight free throws.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

