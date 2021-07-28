25 YEARS AGO: Elston, Todd Mitchell defend Two-Man Best Position title

5 years ago (2016): Less than two months after resigning as head baseball coach at Heartland Community College, Nate Metzger has landed in another dugout. Metzger confirmed he has accepted a position at Division I Wright State as recruiting coordinator and lead assistant coach for the Raiders.

15 years ago (2006): Marisa Milligan of Normal fired an even-par 72 during the second round of the Illinois Women’s Open Tournament at Romeoville, leaving her in a tie for second at 139 heading into the final round.

25 years ago (1996): Elston Mitchell and his son Todd, who will attend Illinois State on a baseball scholarship, successfully defended their Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position title with a 1-up victory over Jeff Wells and Greg Shepard at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): High-flying Bloomington is hoping that “there’s no place like home” will make a difference when the Louis E. Davis Post 56 squad plays hope to the American Legion Fourth Division Baseball Tournament at O’Neil Park. Coach Ralph Sackett’s crew hopes to advance to the State Tournament at Danville Aug. 12-15.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.