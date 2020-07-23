25 YEARS AGO: Elston-Todd Mitchell top Mike-Pat Milligan for Two-Man title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Phil Imig of LeRoy aced hole No. 17 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. Imig used a 5-iron on the 131-yard hole. The shot was witnessed by Gene Jiles.

15 years ago (2005): Luke Krippel had four hits and Doug Hoerner and Chris Newsome combined for 4⅔ scoreless innings of relieve as Pontiac blasted Lincoln, 12-2, in the title game of the American Legion 17th District Baseball Tournament at Jack Horenberger Field.

25 years ago (1995): Elston and Todd Mitchell never trailed another father-son tandem, Mike and Pat Milligan, and won the championship match, 3 and 2, in the B-N Two-Man Best Position Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course. The Mitchells were 8-under par for 16 holes.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington Bearcats advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s State Softball Tournament in Moline by defeating Toledo, 5-4. Dot Siebert earned the win on the mound for the Bearcats.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

