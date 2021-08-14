25 YEARS AGO: Emily Starkey leads Bloomington Lady Hearts to ASA National Tournament

5 years ago (2016): J.B. and McLean Funk carded a final-round score of 74 for a one-stroke victory in the Parent-Son division of the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child 13-Over Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course. The Funk team posted a two-round total of 151, one shot better than Brad and Matthew Barker.

15 years ago (2006): Mike McNeely of Normal owns a one-third share of Thisbigdogwillfight, a 3-year-old gelding who has won six of nine races this year on the Chicago harness racing scene.

25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington Lady Hearts will be playing in the ASA National Tournament this week at Stratford, Conn., thanks in large measure to the hitting of Emily Starkey of Hudson. Starkey went 8-for-18 for a .444 batting average during the Midwest Regional.

50 years ago (1971): Soft-spoken John Bova, undaunted by a case of the bogey boogies, stunned four-time champ Gene Funk III, 1-up, and charged into the championship match of the Men’s City Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course. Bova will meet youthful Rick Jackson in the 36-hole finale.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

