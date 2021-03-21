 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Florida's Lon Kruger named to succeed Lou Henson as Illinois basketball coach
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Florida's Lon Kruger named to succeed Lou Henson as Illinois basketball coach

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Bloomington Thunder defenseman Jeremy Davies moved ahead of the other USHL blueliners in scoring, an accomplishment that resulted in his second “Defensive Player of the Week” award of the season.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington Extreme coach Ted Schmitz is getting his team ready for its inaugural season in the United Indoor Football League at U.S. Cellular Coliseum. Bloomington will play its first game this week at Peoria.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois introduced Lon Kruger as its new basketball coach to succeed Lou Henson, who retired after 21 seasons with the Illini. Kruger compiled a 104-80 record in six years at Florida.

50 years ago (1971): Members of the Bloomington-Normal Swim Club picked up two first places and numerous secondary positions in the 36th annual Jewish Community Centers Association Invitational meet at St. Louis. Diane Brandt had the top individual performance, winning the 50-yard freestyle in the 11-12 age group.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

