25 YEARS AGO: Former ISU softball coach Margie Wright leads USA to gold medal at Maxwell Park

5 years ago (2015): Bloomington native Rob Wuethrich started a run of four straight birdies on No. 12 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on his way to a 1-under-par 71 in the second round and a four-stroke victory in the boys 16-17/AJGA division of the 14th The Youth Classic presented by Country Financial.

15 years ago (2005): Luke Hoesly and Matt Hadsall led the Bloomington Silver National Amateur Baseball Federation team to a doubleheader sweep of Tremont, 12-3 and 9-5. Hoesly picked up the victory in the first game and Hadsall got the win in the nightcap.

25 years ago (1995): Former Illinois State softball coach Margie Wright led her USA squad to a 3-0 victory over Japan in the gold medal game of the International Softball Federation Junior Girls Fastpitch World Championship at Normal’s Maxwell Park.

50 years ago (1970): Don Wallace’s home run on the first pitch of the second inning was the only run the Bloomington Louis E. Davis Post 56 American Legion varsity baseball team needed as it handed the Pontiac American Legion a 5-0 defeat at O’Neil Park.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

