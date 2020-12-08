 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Fuller, Batambuze lead NCHS past Eisenhower
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State sophomore middle hitter Jaelyn Keene was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-North Region selection. Redbird senior outside hitter Ashley Rosch received honorable mention. Keene and Rosch earned the same honors last season.

15 years ago (2005): Western Illinois freshman diver Anthony Holzhauer of Towanda, a graduate of Normal Community High School, received an NCAA zonal qualifying mark of 300.10 in the 1-meter diving record.

25 years ago (1995): James Fuller scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Jonah Batambuze was a demon on defense, passed for nine assists and tallied 16 points himself as Normal Community beat Decatur Eisenhower, 68-54.

50 years ago (1970): Five short, but ball-hawking, ball-handling cagers are Fairbury-Cropsey Coach Bill Winn’s answer to any height problem, and it worked as Winn’s Tartars breezed past Forrest-Strawn-Wing, 95-40, in a nonconference battle. Kevin Harms took game honors with 20 points for Fairbury-Cropsey.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

