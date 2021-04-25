25 YEARS AGO: G.G. Strawn, Sarah Nardi power Bloomington girls soccer team past U High

5 years ago (2016): Jacob Majernik went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to back his four-hit, seven-strikeout performance on the mound as Deer Creek-Mackinaw cruised to a 19-1 Heart of Illinois Conference win at Heyworth.

15 years ago (2006): Sean Wells won three events to lead Heyworth High School to the championship of the Delavan Carnival boys track and field meet. Wells won the high jump, long jump and triple jump events.

25 years ago (1996): G.G. Strawn and Sarah Nardi combined for all of Bloomington’s goals in a 5-1 soccer victory over University High. It took only 26 seconds for Strawn to score the first BHS goal on an assist from Lara Trouille.

50 years ago (1971): Jim Dunn, a Daily Pantagraph advertising salesman, scored a hole-in-one on the 125-yard third hole at Highland Park Golf Course. Dunn sank the ace with an eight-iron. He was playing with George Elshoff, John Elshoff, Orval Zeitler and Marty Graham.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.