25 YEARS AGO: Home runs by Todd Davis and J.D. Robertson lifts Hearts to DH wins

5 years ago (2015): Dion Thompson had three hits, including two doubles, while driving in four runs for the Lexington Snipes in a 13-4 Midwest Collegiate League rout of the Southland Vikings. Brett Fanning held Southland to three hits while striking out five without a walk over six innings to pick up the win.

15 years ago (2005): Five members of the Twin City Stars have been selected to play in the CICL All-Star game. Position players selected were shortstop Brian Dinkelman, catcher Chris Turner and first baseman Chris Bacigalupi. Stars pitchers picked were right-hander Dan Frega and left-hander Gary Cahoon.

25 years ago (1995): Todd Davis and J.D. Robertson each hit two home runs as the Bloomington Hearts rolled to 5-2 and 12-0 victories over Sibley in men’s major fastpitch softball action at O’Neil Park. Bob Ginger and T.J. Dobson each collected a win in the pitchers' circle for the Hearts.

50 years ago (1970): Tami Sharp of Bloomington, competing in the 11-12 age group, broke two records as she captured three firsts and three seconds in the 11th annual Portage Park Amateur Athletic Union Invitational Swimming Meet.

