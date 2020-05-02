25 YEARS AGO: IHSA moves boys state basketball tournaments to Peoria after 77 years in Champaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Arriving on Illinois State’s campus as a 195-pound wide receiver, the transformation of James O’Shaughnessy to a now 248-pound tight end was complete when he was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

15 years ago (2005): Central Catholic’s Melissa Croft drove in the lone run in the top of the seventh inning with a bases-loaded infield hit, giving Lauren Huebsch a 1-0 victory in a softball pitching duel with Ridgeview’s Morgan Trhlik and Brianne Ghere.

25 years ago (1995): The Illinois High School Athletic Association Board of Directors dropped a bombshell by announcing the Class A and AA boys state basketball tournaments would move to Peoria’s Civic Center beginning next year — ending a 77-year association in Champaign.

50 years ago (1970): Charles Stone, whose basketball teams won 100 games and lost but 32 in five seasons, has resigned as head basketball coach at Melvin-Sibley High School. Stone’s teams won 20 or more games in four of his five years at Melvin-Sibley.

5 years ago (2015): University High School catcher Jake Armstrong led the Pioneers’ 14-hit attack with three hits and scored three times in a 13-6 nonconference win over Normal West in the day’s second game in the Michael Collins Memorial Invitational.