25 YEARS AGO: IHSA moves boys state basketball tournaments to Peoria after 77 years in Champaign

5 years ago (2015): Arriving on Illinois State’s campus as a 195-pound wide receiver, the transformation of James O’Shaughnessy to a now 248-pound tight end was complete when he was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 years ago (2005): Central Catholic’s Melissa Croft drove in the lone run in the top of the seventh inning with a bases-loaded infield hit, giving Lauren Huebsch a 1-0 victory in a softball pitching duel with Ridgeview’s Morgan Trhlik and Brianne Ghere.
25 years ago (1995): The Illinois High School Athletic Association Board of Directors dropped a bombshell by announcing the Class A and AA boys state basketball tournaments would move to Peoria’s Civic Center beginning next year — ending a 77-year association in Champaign.
50 years ago (1970): Charles Stone, whose basketball teams won 100 games and lost but 32 in five seasons, has resigned as head basketball coach at Melvin-Sibley High School. Stone’s teams won 20 or more games in four of his five years at Melvin-Sibley.
5 years ago (2015): University High School catcher Jake Armstrong led the Pioneers’ 14-hit attack with three hits and scored three times in a 13-6 nonconference win over Normal West in the day’s second game in the Michael Collins Memorial Invitational.
15 years ago (2005): Illinois State’s women’s tennis team shut out fourth-seeded Northern Iowa 4-0 in the championship match of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship. Laura Gravino paced the Redbirds with a pair of wins in both the No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles.
25 years ago (1995): Marc Starke gave Normal Community’s weary pitching staff a boost by scattering five hits and six walks as the Ironmen ran their winning streak to 16 games with a 6-3 victory at Lincoln.
50 years ago (1970): Bruce Biddle, batting in the eighth spot for Normal Community, hit a two-out pitch into left field to break a 2-2 tie and provide NCHS with a 3-2 come from behind Corn Belt Conference triumph over Washington. The decision lifted Normal to 9-1 in the Corn Belt Conference race.
