25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State baseball team beats Illinois for second straight day

5 years ago (2015): Jeff Reimer of Bloomington used an 8-iron at ace the 150-yard No. 17 hole at El Paso Golf Club. Witnessing the feat were Phil Stielow, Fred Stielow and Jim Carlson.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State won its second straight Missouri Valley Conference women’s golf title by carding a tournament-low 297 in the final round for an 18-stroke victory over Southern Illinois. Samantha Richdale finished third to lead four ISU golfers in the top 10.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State pounded out 17 hits to beat the University of Illinois baseball team for a second time in as many days, 10-5. Stephen Gadlage drove home four runs for ISU while Derek Gaj and Greg Mote had three hits each.

50 years ago (1970): Diane Brandt won two events and placed third in another to lead Bloomington-Normal Swim Club members in the Ridge Park Development Meet. Miss Brandt, competing in Girls 11-12 Division, won the 50-yard freestyle, the 50-yard butterfly, and finished third in the 100-yard individual medley.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

