25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State buries Mount St. Mary's in NIT first-round game

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois Wesleyan softball team won twice to claim the Bronze Bracket title at the NFCA Leadoff Classic. Mackenzie Marquis pitched a complete game five-hitter in an 8-2 victory over Eastern Connecticut State, and Jenna Nolan posted a win in relief in the Titans’ 6-3 win over Ithaca College.

15 years ago (2006): NCAA selection committee chairman Craig Littlepage took aim at critics, even firing back at CBS analyst Billy Packer, after the committee was harshly criticized for including four teams from the Missouri Valley Conference in the 65-team national tournament list.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State blew past Mount St. Mary’s 73-49 in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament before a boisterous crowd of 5,869 at Redbird Arena. Senior guard Mo Trotter led the Redbirds with 18 points.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State’s basketball team attracted an average of 5,500 fans to each home game in 1970-71. The Redbirds drew 66,000 fans on 12 dates at Horton Fieldhouse, despite having all home games televised locally.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

