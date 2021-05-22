25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State earns 12th MVC All-Sports Award

5 years ago (2016): Quarterback Caleb Holbrook threw three touchdowns to three different receivers and Darrelynn Dunn rushed for two scores as the Bloomington Edge surged to a 55-33 win over the Chicago Eagles in the Champion Indoor Football League.

15 years ago (2006): Todd Mitchell’s 135 total led Crestwicke Country Club to the championship of the Interclub Golf Tournament. Mitchell had a final- round 69 at the ISU Golf Course to go with his 66 at Ironwood Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s across-the-board success was rewarded again when the Redbirds earned the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Sports Award for the 12th time since ISU joined the conference in 1982.

50 years ago (1971): Mike Harms has been named Most Outstanding Athlete and has been given the Sportsmanship Award at Cornell High School. Harms was also named most valuable player on the basketball team and shared MVP honors in football with Jack Moore.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

