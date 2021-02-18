 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State edges Evansville to gain share of MVC lead
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State edges Evansville to gain share of MVC lead

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State sophomore Jaelyn Keene will take part in the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team Tryouts at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Keene earned AVCA All-Region and All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team honors this past season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Former Normal Community High School star Ali Arnold pitched a four-hitter as No. 19-ranked Iowa downed the Illinois State softball team, 10-2, in five innings in the Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz. Arnold allowed two earned runs while striking out five.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State moved into a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference lead with a 70-69 victory over Evansville. Mo Trotter paced the Redbirds with 21 points, including seven during a key 10-0 run.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State scored five points in the final 1:21 of regulation play to gain a 70-70 deadlock with Northern Illinois, but the Redbirds fell in overtime, 83-77. Coach Will Robinson was especially pleased with Jim Smith, who made 8 or 14 shots and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

