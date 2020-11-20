25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State fires head football coach Jim Heacock, staff

5 years ago (2015): Ashley Harfst scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the second quarter to power host Pontiac High School past LaSalle-Peru, 67-54, in the Pontiac Girls Basketball Tournament. Errin Hodges added 20 points and Grace Gschwendtner chipped in 15 for the Indians.

15 years ago (2005): Senior center Holly Hallstrom scored a career-high 24 points and freshman point guard Kristi Cirone posted her first collegiate double-double in Illinois State’s easy 82-56 women’s basketball victory over Loyola in its home opener.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State athletic director Rick Greenspan fired head football coach Jim Heacock and his entire staff of assistant coaches. ISU posted a 5-6 record, leaving Heacock with a career mark of 37-49-2 in eight seasons.

50 years ago (1970): After a slow start, Tri-Valley High School outscored Uni High of Urbana 24-3 in the second quarter and sailed to a 91-37 season-opening victory in a nonconference basketball game. Gary Hinegardner paced the victors with 22 points and Jeff Jones added 17 as Tri-Valley had four men in double figures.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

