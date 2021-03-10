25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State men and women earn NIT bids

5 years ago (2016): Patrick Curry filled the hero’s role as the sizzling Bloomington Thunder charged from behind for a critical win on their postseason quest. Curry scored the tying and winning goals on power plays, then completed the hat trick with an empty net score that sealed the Thunder’s 4-2 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms.

15 years ago (2006): Down 13 points with 9:30 remaining, Illinois Wesleyan charged back for an electrifying 71-68 victory over No. 1-ranked Lawrence in a sectional semifinal of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Appleton, Wis. Matt Arnold’s 3-pointer pushed the Titans ahead at the 4:01 mark.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams received National Invitational Tournament bids. The men will have a home game with Mount St. Mary’s College and the women will play Northwestern in a three-day round-robin affair at Amarillo, Texas.

50 years ago (1971): Curt Meiner and Clint Nord of Octavia High School were unanimous choices for the Sangamon Valley Conference all-star basketball team. Larry Maupin of Saybrook-Arrowsmith, Kevin Harms of Fairbury-Cropsey, and Steve Johnson of Farmer City rounded out the first team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.