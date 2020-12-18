25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State names Todd Berry as head football coach

5 years ago (2015): Junior Trevor Seibring scored 26 points, one short of his career high, and junior Alec Bausch collected 12 rebounds to lead the Illinois Wesleyan men’s basketball team to an 85-77 win over Southwestern (Texas) in the Trinity Holiday Tournament in San Antonio, Texas.
15 years ago (2005): Freshman guard Kristi Cirone matched her career high 17 of her 27 points in the first half to lead Illinois State to an 83-71 women’s basketball victory at Texas-El Paso.
25 years ago (1995): Todd Berry, offensive coordinator at East Carolina, was introduced as Illinois State’s new football coach. Berry was given a multi-year contract, but athletic director Rick Greenspan said all the details have yet to be finalized.
50 years ago (1970): Toluca High School fired a 49 percent shooting average from the floor to sizzle Lowpoint-Washburn, 70-37, in a Tri-County Conference basketball game. Mike Reese paced Toluca with 23 points while Joel Pelz’s 10 points led Lowpoint-Washburn in the scoring department.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
