25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State puts Doug Collins' No. 20 in rafters of Redbird Arena

5 years ago (2016): Deontae Hawkins was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week by the league office. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in comeback victories over Loyola and then No. 21-ranked Wichita State.

15 years ago (2006): Nursing an infected blister on his left foot, Cory Jones scored 12 points in just seven minutes to help Illinois Wesleyan pull away for a 95-76 victory over Millikin.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State unfurled Doug Collins’ retired No. 20 from the rafters of Redbird Arena 23 years after his last college game and current ISU freshman Rico Hill scored 26 points in a 97-80 win over Northern Iowa.

50 years ago (1971): Bob Grayszk, ace pitcher of the 1969-70 Illinois State baseball team, will report to the San Diego farm club’s training camp at Yuma, Arizona. He was claimed in the major league draft last June.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

