 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State puts Doug Collins' No. 20 in rafters of Redbird Arena
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State puts Doug Collins' No. 20 in rafters of Redbird Arena

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Deontae Hawkins was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week by the league office. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in comeback victories over Loyola and then No. 21-ranked Wichita State.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Nursing an infected blister on his left foot, Cory Jones scored 12 points in just seven minutes to help Illinois Wesleyan pull away for a 95-76 victory over Millikin.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State unfurled Doug Collins’ retired No. 20 from the rafters of Redbird Arena 23 years after his last college game and current ISU freshman Rico Hill scored 26 points in a 97-80 win over Northern Iowa.

50 years ago (1971): Bob Grayszk, ace pitcher of the 1969-70 Illinois State baseball team, will report to the San Diego farm club’s training camp at Yuma, Arizona. He was claimed in the major league draft last June.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

More snowfall on the way for Midwest, Northeast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News