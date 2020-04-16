25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State sweeps Wichita State in MVC softball doubleheader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Ryan Scott and Nick Mosele had three hits each as University High scored a 10-5 Corn Belt Conference win over Olympia at Duffy Bass Field. Jake Armstrong came on in relief to post his first win with the help of Jon Rink, who struck out the side in the seventh.

15 years ago (2005): Normal West’s softball team ran its winning streak to 12 games with an impressive doubleheader sweep of Champaign Central. Sarah Washburn fired a two-hitter for a 2-0 victory, and Julie Kiska and Andrea Eaton combined for a five-inning no-hitter to win 10-0.

25 years ago (1995): Angela Curry collected two hits and drove in three runs to power the Illinois State softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Wichita State, 5-2 and 3-0. The wins extended the ISU winning streak to 10 games and ended the Shockers’ streak at 11.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State assistant baseball coach Larry Winterholter has been selected to tour a number of Latin American nations with the Venture of Victory baseball team. The Venture for Victory team is sponsored by Overseas Crusades, Inc., a non-denominational Christian service organization.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.