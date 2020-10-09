25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State to retire football jerseys of Mike Prior, Estus Hood, Dennis Nelson

5 years ago (2015): Grant Price completed 13 of 15 passes for 229 yards and six touchdowns to lead Normal Community to a 55-6, running-clock victory over Peoria Richwoods. Ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, the Ironmen improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 Conference, clinching a 22nd consecutive playoff berth.

15 years ago (2005): Kari Staehlin pounded down a career-high 22 kills on .436 hitting as Illinois State’s volleyball team knocked Bradley from the ranks of the unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Conference, 30-24, 28-30, 30-18, 30-28.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State football greats Mike Prior, Estus Hood and Dennis Nelson will have their jersey numbers retired during the celebration of the Redbirds’ 100th football season. All three had long National Football League careers.

50 years ago (1970): Bill Sutton fired a 19-yard scoring toss to Barry Rigsby as Octavia High School squeaked by Fisher 6-0 in a Sangamon Valley Conference game. Octavia picked up 222 total yards with halfback Rick Vance picking up 75 yards on 13 carries.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

