25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State wins San Juan Shootout consolation title

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s Ashley Rosch and Jaelyn Keene were named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference volleyball first-team and Ali Line was picked as the Freshman of the Year. Rosch is the first ISU player to earn first-team honors all four years of her career.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington High School’s Justin Hale won the 132-pound weight class as the Purple Raiders placed eighth out of 16 teams at the Hoffman Estates Conant Tournament. Normal Community posted a 12th-place team finish.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State dodged an upset bid by American University of Puerto Rico by posting a 79-77 triumph to win the consolation title in the San Juan Shootout. Kenny Wright led ISU with 18 points and seven rebounds.

50 years ago (1970): Clinton High School overcame an eight-point first quarter deficit and then broke out of a third period tie for a 42-40 victory over Rochester in the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament. John Evans led the Maroons attack with 11 points, Paul Farnsworth added 10 and John Piatt nine.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.