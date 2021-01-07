25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State women down Indiana State, stay unbeaten in MVC

5 years ago (2016): Tessa Leman scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in leading Eureka High School to a 69-52 victory over Pontiac in Corn Belt Conference action. Ashley Harfst had 23 points for Pontiac.

15 years ago (2006): Keelan Amelianovich coaxed in one of two free throw attempts with 38 seconds left and No. 1-ranked Illinois Wesleyan made a final-possession stand to escape with an 80-79 victory over Carthage.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s women’s basketball team remained undefeated in Missouri Valley by beating Indiana State, 82-63. Kay Schroeder paced the Redbirds with 15 points, 12 in the first half.

50 years ago (1971): McLean-Waynesville-Armington’s undefeated team has been seeded No. 1 for the 61st McLean County High School basketball tournament to be held at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Fred Young Fieldhouse. Defending champion Octavia will be bidding for its fifth title in six years.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

