25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State women honor team manager Kelly Meisner of Heyworth

5 years ago (2016): Calvary Christian won the East Central Illinois Conference Tournament championship with a 62-34 victory over Urbana Uni High. Megan Kamphuis scored 27 points and Emily Goldrick 20 for Calvary (14-4).

15 years ago (2006): Adam Dauksas’ regulation heroics on his 22nd birthday got Illinois Wesleyan to overtime and Chris Jones’ layup on a spectacular Dauksas assist lifted the Titans to an 88-87 victory over Elmhurst.

25 years ago (1996): Cancer victim and Illinois State team manager Kelly Meisner, the former Heyworth High School star whose greatest dream was to play for ISU, was embraced by a crowd of 185, which raised $7,000 to help pay medical bills for her and her family at a banquet at Redbird Arena.

50 years ago (1971): Powerful Bloomington High School will be seeking its second straight title and third crown in four years in the Big 12 Conference Wrestling meet at BHS. Steve Tudor, who captured the 130-pound crown last year, will be wrestling at 132 pounds this year. John Majors and Jim Harsh were second-place finishers a year ago.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

