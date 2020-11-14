25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Andi Hardwick named to all-MVC first team in volleyball

5 years ago (2015): Setting a school record for wins (19), the No. 7-rannked Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team posted a 7-0 win over Westminster (Mo.) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. Senior Tess Bottorff got IWU on the board at 10:09 with her 10th goal of the year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Ashley Cooper scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lift Clinton to a 34-29 nonconference win at Heyworth. Rachel Wood scored 12 points and had six steals to lead Heyworth, which was just 8 of 22 from the free-throw line.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State middle hitter Andi Hardwick was named to the Missouri Valley first-team all-conference volleyball squad. Hardwick is a Normal Community High School graduate.

50 years ago (1970): University High School halfback Bruce Townsend played one less game than the rest of his competitors but was still an easy winner in the Intercity football individual scoring race. Townsend scored 16 touchdowns for 96 points in eight games.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.