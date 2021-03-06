25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Jill Hutchison named MVC Women's Coach of the Year

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team remained undefeated after a big second half powered the Titans to a 12-8 win over Adrian College. Clarke Rich, Grainne Kelly, Dani Engelbreit and Sam Bidlack each scored a pair of goals for the Titans.

15 years ago (2006): For the first time in history, the Missouri Valley Conference softball pitcher and player of the week was the same person: Illinois State’s Stacy Birk. Birk batted .727 with seven RBIs and two home runs while compiling a 3-0 pitching record at the Plant City Tournament in Florida.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State women’s basketball coach Jill Hutchison was rewarded for a 17-9 regular-season record and a 14-4 Missouri Valley Conference Mark with the MVC Coach of the Year Award. ISU senior Melanie Ward was also named to the all-conference team for the second time.

50 years ago (1971): Led by Doug Collins’ 44 points and Jim Smith’s block of a final shot, Illinois State’s basketball team nipped Southwestern Missouri State College, 89-88, in overtime. ISU wound up its season with a five-game winning streak and gave first-year coach Will Robinson a 16-10 record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

