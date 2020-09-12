 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Linda Herman recognized by women's athletic administrators
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Tyler Brown and Kyleigh Block made the all-tournament team as host Illinois Wesleyan won the Barker Chevrolet Classic volleyball tournament at Shirk Center. The Titans posted wins over Ohio Northern and Coe College of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

15 years ago (2005): Eddie Montes de Oca knocked in three goals to lead the Central Catholic High School boys soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Blue Ridge. Jake Daniel, Tyler Folken and Mark Lello each scored a goal for the Saints.

25 years ago (1995): Linda Herman, associate athletic director at Illinois State, is being honored by the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators as its District V Administrator of the Year. She has been Illinois State’s senior women’s administrator since 1982.

50 years ago (1970): Buzzy Capra, the ace pitcher of the championship nine at Illinois State University in 1969, led California State League (Class A) in strikeouts this year. Capra was 9-4 in his first full season in professional baseball.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

