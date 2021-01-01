25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Todd Kurz named Division I-AA third team All-American punter

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s women’s basketball team fell to Missouri State, 73-51, in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. Taylor Steward led the Redbirds with 14 points, and Lexie Taylor scored a career-high 10 points for ISU.

15 years ago (2006): Evansville held Illinois State’s high scoring Megan McCracken and Kristi Cirone to a combined 17 points and 3-of-20 field goal shooting for a 78-62 win over the Redbirds.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s Todd Kurz was named to the third team as a punter for the Sports Network Division I-AA All-America football squad. Kurz, an ISU junior and Central Catholic graduate, averaged 41.0 yards on 70 punts.

50 years ago (1971): High school holiday hoops continues to bring in the new year. Mansfield has drawn the Ridgefarm as a first-round opponent in the Jamaica Invitational, and Tremont, seeded third at Ashland, will play Virginia in their opening-round game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

