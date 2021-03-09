25 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan earns first spot in NCAA Division III Final Four

5 years ago (2016): Sophomores Summer Stoewer of Normal Community High School and Ellie Weltha of Bloomington have repeated as first-team selections on the all-Big 12 Conference girls basketball squad.

15 years ago (2006): The National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla., will honor four Pantagraph area men with its Lifetime Service Award. They are Bloomington’s Mike Manahan and Bill Marquardt, Normal’s Robert Koehler and Lincoln’s Floyd Bee.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan beat Washington University of St. Louis, 73-61, to claim the first NCAA Division III Final Four bid in IWU history along with the championship of the Midwest/South Sectional. “I’m incredibly proud,” said IWU coach Dennie Bridges, who recorded his 557th career win in his 31st season as coach of his alma mater.

50 years ago (1971): Three Illinois State baseball players hit the trail for southern training camps. Paul Sperry s heading for the Giants’ camp at Mesa, Ariz., and Bob Breightman will join the Cubs in Scottsdale. Ernie Pedersen begins his second season with the Braves at their West Palm Beach, Fla., camp.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

