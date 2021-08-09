 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan names Kim Nelson-Brown as head volleyball coach

From Pages Past
5 years ago (2016): Former Olympia High School and Illinois State softball star Tiffany Prager has been named head softball coach at Illinois Wesleyan, athletic director Mike Wagner announced. Prager, also a former IWU assistant coach, replaces Kat McCreery, who left for a family move to Kansas.

15 years ago (2006): Jessica Jetton downed Anne Tilton 6-2, 6-0 to clinch the women’s open division title in the Sud’s Metro Tennis Tournament. Steve Wulfers claimed the men’s 35 title by upsetting Tyler Smith 6-4, 6-3.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan appointed Kim Nelson-Brown as head volleyball coach. She was a four-year letterwinner at Illinois State from 1990 through ’93 and Missouri Valley Conference Most Valuable Player in 1992 and ’93.

50 years ago (1971): Charlie Thoennes and Cliff Arbuckle played a marathon match of 21 holes before Thoennes pulled out a victory in the Men’s City Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

