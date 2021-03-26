 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan's Chris Simich named Division III All-American
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan's Chris Simich named Division III All-American

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Kianna Coomber, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for Prairie Central, has been named the girls basketball Pantagraph Area Player of the Year. Coomber’s 1,733 career points and 745 rebounds are second in school history. Coomber will attend Loyola.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State rallied for four runs on just one hit in the bottom of the eighth to beat Northern Iowa, 8-6, in Missouri Valley Conference baseball. Dan Sorce (2-2) picked up the pitching victory.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan senior Chris Simich was named to the first team of the Division III All-American squad chosen by Barry Robinson of Columbus Multimedia. Simich was named the region’s Player of the Year and Dennie Bridges was tabbed the Midwest Coach of the Year.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State’s top-seeded Eric Bates was upset by Penn State’s Andy Matter, 6-0, in the semifinals of the NCAA University Division wrestling championships at Auburn, Ala. Bates has a shot at as high as third place in wrestlebacks.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

