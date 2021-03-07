25 YEARS AGO: ISU women edge Bradley in overtime at MVC tourney quarterfinals

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Tim Smith and Max Porter were named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week. Smith, a junior attacker, scored a school-record eight goals during a 24-12 win over Hope. He also set a single-game record for points with 11. Porter is a junior defender.

15 years ago (2006): Austin Peebles drove the lane and dished off to C.J. McClellan for a layup with seven seconds left and Maroa-Forsyth hung on for a 51-50 victory over No. 12 CPCI in the Class A Normal Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena.

25 years ago (1996): A career game from sophomore Val Trame helped Illinois State’s women defeat Bradley 80-75 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Trame connected on 15 of 15 free throws while scoring 25 points.

50 years ago (1971): Pfanz Lady, owned by Jene Pfanz of Pekin, won the 15-inch division of the Midstate Beagle Club trials at Danvers. In the 13-inch division, Comma Don Archie, owned by Ed Story of Pekin, captured first-place honors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

