25 YEARS AGO: IWU downs Ripon in Division III Midwest Regional at Shirk Center
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Juniors Amber Nanni and Raven Hughes of league champion University High School head the all-Corn Belt Conference girls basketball team. They were joined on the first team by Central Catholic senior Sydney Shanks, Eureka sophomore Tessa Leman, Prairie Central senior Kianna Coomber and Pontiac senior Ashley Harfst.

15 years ago (2006): A capacity crowd at the Fieldcrest Class A Sectional semifinals watched Austin Peebles pour in 25 points and Robert Kreps 19 to power Maroa-Forsyth to a 63-48 triumph over the host team at Minonk.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan wrenched a 77-66 victory from Ripon in the first round of the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional before a vocal Shirk Center crowd of 2,700. IWU forward Bryan Crabtree scored a game-high 31 points.

50 years ago (1971): Sheldon Thompson, Illinois Wesleyan University’s much honored basketball captain, was named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics District 20 (Illinois) all-star team. The squad was picked by a vote of coaches.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

