25 YEARS AGO: IWU's Chad Moser cruises to CCIW No. 1 singles crown

5 years ago (2016): Brett Egan struck out six batters and scattered three hits as the LeRoy High School baseball team clinched a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference title with an 11-1 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Bryce Dooley had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Panther offense.

15 years ago (2006): James Lam’s one-out, pinch-hit single drove home Tyler McNeely with the go-ahead run and the University High baseball team upset No. 1 seed Olympia in eight innings in Corn Belt Conference Tournament action.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore Chad Moser became only the second Titan to win the No. 1 singles crown in 50 years in the CCIW Tennis Tournament. The IWU sophomore breezed past defending champion Eric Gorman of Wheaton, 6-0, 6-3, at Bloomington’s Evergreen Racquet Club.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University came out on top of a triangular golf meet with Lake Land Junior College and Principia at the ISU course. The Redbird’s Rick Jackson took medalist honors, shooting 73 on the par-70 course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

