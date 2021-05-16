25 YEARS AGO: Jackson Beckman leads Normal Community past Normal West for Intercity title

5 years ago (2016): Quincy Boschulte pitched a no-hitter and Tessa Leman belted a two-run homer as Eureka defeated Mahomet-Seymour at Mahomet. Bailey Gourley added four hits for the Hornets.

15 years ago (2006): Normal West softball pitcher Jenn Murray hurled a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters and allowing just two baserunners in an 8-0 Big 12 Conference victory over Decatur MacArthur.

25 years ago (1996): The Normal Community baseball team nearly let a nine-run lead slip away but hung on for a 12-10 victory over Normal West to clinch its third straight Intercity championship. Jason Beckman hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs for the Ironmen.

50 years ago (1971): Phil Reimer’s home run over the fence, followed by Tom McCambridge’s inside-the-park round-tripper in the third inning, gave GMC Trucks a 2-1 victory over 1970 Indiana State softball champion Muncie during their season-opening series.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.