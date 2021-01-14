 Skip to main content
25 YEARS AGO: Jamar Smiley's clutch free throws at end clinch ISU win over Tulsa
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Jamar Smiley's clutch free throws at end clinch ISU win over Tulsa

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Aubrey Staton led all scorers with 17 points and Shelby Fulk added 10 to lead host El Paso-Gridley to an HOIC win over Fieldcrest, 39-30. Brooke Klendworth had nine points for Fieldcrest.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
15 years ago (2006): Emily Hanley and Alexis Oshinski combined to outscore host Decatur Eisenhower as Normal Community rolled to a 70-41 girls basketball victory. Hanley poured in a game-high 34 points and Oshinski added eight for a total of 42.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State point guard Jamar Smiley made four pressure-packed free throws in the final 21.8 seconds to preserve Illinois State’s 74-71 victory over Missouri Valley Conference leader Tulsa.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan fell to Augustana, 91-74, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Rock Island. It was the Titans’ second CCIW loss in three games. Sheldon Thompson again led IWU scorers with 22 points, and guard Don Wright headed the Titan rebounding with nine.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

