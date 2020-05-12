25 YEARS AGO: James Rinne powers Normal Community baseball to 21st straight win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Lizzie Woerner scored two goals and added an assist as the Normal Community High School girls soccer team clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference championship with a 7-0 victory over Danville. Goalkeeper Emma Spader had two saves in capturing the shutout.

15 years ago (2005): Andy Kubiak’s 20-point contribution helped Bloomington place fourth in the 10-team Big 12 Conference track meet. Kubiak won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Normal West coach Jim Baker received a plaque from the Big 12 to recognize his 30-year involvement in track.

25 years ago (1995): James Rinne ripped two home runs despite a swollen left wrist and Normal Community extended its winning streak to 21 games with an 8-0 baseball victory over University High. Rinne had jammed his wrist in a previous game by diving for a ball in centerfield.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community High School third baseman Bruce Biddle belted a two-run inside-the-park home run to lead the Ironmen to an 8-0 first round victory over El Paso in the NCHS District Baseball Tournament. Lefthander Jim Coakley claimed the victory for the Ironmen.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

