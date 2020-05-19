25 YEARS AGO: James Rinne sparks Normal Community to 24th straight baseball win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State junior pitcher Jacob Hendren was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Newcomer of the Year and was joined on the All-MVC first team by teammates Paul DeJong and Mason Snyder, while Joe Kelch was an All-MVC second-team selection.

15 years ago (2005): Senior Rebekah Clay scored three goals as the top-seeded University High girls soccer team sped to a 6-0 lead and coasted to a 7-2 victory over Herscher to capture the title at the Herscher Class A Regional.

25 years ago (1995): James Rinne pitched a one-hitter and the Normal Community bats got going in the middle innings en route to an 8-0 baseball victory at Decatur MacArthur, stretching the Ironmen’s winning streak to 24 games.

50 years ago (1970): Pontiac High School defeated Normal Community in a golf match at the Illinois State Golf Course. Mike Mathieson captured medalist honors with a 39 on the par 36 front nine. Tim Kerfott checked in with a 42 for Normal Community.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

