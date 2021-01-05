25 YEARS AGO: Jason Barrow's career-high 34 points lift Bloomington to overtime win

5 years ago (2016): Drew Barth netted 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in leading the Fieldcrest High School basketball team to a 74-68 overtime victory against Heart of Illinois Conference foe Blue Ridge. Lindi Balazi led four Blue Ridge players in double figures with 18 points.
15 years ago (2006): Amy Kennedy and Ashley Timmerman paced a balanced scoring attack with 12 points each at the Pontiac girls basketball team rallied to defeat Central Catholic 49-42 in Corn Belt Conference action.
25 years ago (1996): Jason Barrow sank a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to force overtime, then scored five points in the extra period to lead Bloomington over Decatur Eisenhower, 76-68. Barrow finished with a career-high 34 points.
50 years ago (1971): Deer Creek-Mackinaw rallied to down Hopedale, 68-63, in a Mackinaw Valley Conference game at Hopedale. Dan Nafziger tallied 18 points with six rebounds to lead Dee-Mack. Hopedale’s Steve Rich led all scorers with 27 points and grabbed 14 points in a losing effort.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.