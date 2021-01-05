 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25 YEARS AGO: Jason Barrow's career-high 34 points lift Bloomington to overtime win
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Jason Barrow's career-high 34 points lift Bloomington to overtime win

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Drew Barth netted 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in leading the Fieldcrest High School basketball team to a 74-68 overtime victory against Heart of Illinois Conference foe Blue Ridge. Lindi Balazi led four Blue Ridge players in double figures with 18 points.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Amy Kennedy and Ashley Timmerman paced a balanced scoring attack with 12 points each at the Pontiac girls basketball team rallied to defeat Central Catholic 49-42 in Corn Belt Conference action.

25 years ago (1996): Jason Barrow sank a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to force overtime, then scored five points in the extra period to lead Bloomington over Decatur Eisenhower, 76-68. Barrow finished with a career-high 34 points.

50 years ago (1971): Deer Creek-Mackinaw rallied to down Hopedale, 68-63, in a Mackinaw Valley Conference game at Hopedale. Dan Nafziger tallied 18 points with six rebounds to lead Dee-Mack. Hopedale’s Steve Rich led all scorers with 27 points and grabbed 14 points in a losing effort.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News