25 YEARS AGO: Jason Higgins' two-run homer lifts Bloomington-Normal American Legion

5 years ago (2015): Former Normal West prep Blake Brown, playing for the Gateway Grizzlies, smacked an 0-1 pitch from Normal reliever Race Parmenter over the fence in left-center field to carry Gateway to a 3-2 victory over the CornBelters before a crowd of 1,947.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington sisters Kristen and Kelsey Laird turned one of the largest Twin City Junior Opens in recent memory into a family showcase by winning their respective divisions of the yearly tennis tournament. Kristen won the title in girls 14-and-under and Kelsey in girls 18-and-under.

25 years ago (1995): Jason Higgins slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Bloomington-Normal American Legion baseball team to a 5-4 victory over Woodford County in the first round of the 17th District Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Eureka won its first decision in the 17th District American Legion Junior baseball tournament at O’Neil Park by slamming Fairbury’s John Joda Post nine, 12-3. Gerald Cowley of Morton set down 14 Fairbury boys on strikes to earn the win for Eureka.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

