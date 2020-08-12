25 YEARS AGO: Jenna Brown of Normal captures AAU Junior Olympic tumbling title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): The Normal CornBelters battled back from a four-run deficit to outlast the Florence Freedom, 8-7, posting their sixth victory in a row. Normal tied the game at 7-all on Sam Judah’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning and scored the deciding run when Ozney Guillen doubled home pinch-runner Ty Morris.

15 years ago (2005): Boomer Grigsby, the former Illinois State All-American, led the Kansas City Chiefs with seven tackles from his linebacker position in his NFL preseason debut. The Chiefs lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-16.

25 years ago (1995): Born with cystic fibrosis, 10-year-old Jenna Brown is a 4-foot-3, 73-pound dynamo who won the Amateur Athletic Union National Junior Olympic tumbling medal at Des Moines, Iowa. Jenna is a fifth-grader at Sugar Creek Elementary School.

50 years ago (1970): Tami Sharp of Bloomington, swimming as a representative of the Peoria Park Swim Club, finished second in the 100-meter freestyle in the National Junior Olympic Swim Championships at the University of Tennessee pool. Miss Sharp was swimming in the 11-12 age group.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.